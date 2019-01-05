Area of Highway 41 closes due to unsafe roads amid heavy snowfall, rain

If traveling in the mountains, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water, and warm clothing. #CAwx https://t.co/HVEFGxGwa9 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 6, 2019

Highway 41, at Cedar Valley Drive south of Sugar Pine, has shutdown due to unsafe roads caused by heavy snowfall and rain.The weather has caused traffic collisions and spin outs in the region, including along Highway 168 from Huntington Lake to Shaver Lake, leaving thousands stranded.California Highway Patrol has sent snow plows and tow trucks to the Shaver Lake area to assist disabled vehicles.In a Facebook post, CHP issued a traffic advisory warning drivers of the conditions. Those who are driving in snow are reminded to put chains on their cars.