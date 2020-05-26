FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures across the Valley are forecasted to break 105 degrees on Thursday, some cities have opened cooling centers to help residents find relief from the extreme heat.
The following locations will be open as cooling centers in the Central Valley:
FRESNO COUNTY
Ted C. Wills Community Center
770 N. San Pablo
Fresno, CA 93728
Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Frank H. Ball Neighborhood Center
760 Mayor Avenue
Fresno, CA 93706
Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pinedale Community Center
7170 N. San Pablo
Pinedale, CA 93650
Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fresno city officials say the centers will not allow the use of recreational equipment or games to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.
Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Civic Center
678 W 18th Street
Merced, CA 95340
Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Atwater City Hall lobby
750 Bellevue Rd.
Saturday and Sunday
Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Livingston Police Department
1446 C St.
Saturday and Sunday
Open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mercy Springs Church of the Nazarene
1248 Santa Barbara Dr.
Saturday through Monday
Open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
City buses will provide free rides to the cooling center. People are encouraged to wear face masks.
MADERA COUNTY
Chowchilla Police Department
Outer lobby, 122 Trinity Avenue,
Chowchilla, (559) 665-8600
John C. Wells, Youth Center Gym
701 E. 5th Street,
Madera
Open on weekdays from 8 am - 8 pm
Sheriff's Office Headquarters
2725 Falcon Drive,
Madera
Sheriff's Office, Oakhurst Substation
48267 Liberty Drive,
Oakhurst
Cooling centers open in Fresno, Merced due to triple-digit temps today
The following locations will be open as cooling centers in the Central Valley:
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News