Cooling centers open in Fresno, Merced due to triple-digit temps today

FRESNO COUNTY

MERCED COUNTY

MADERA COUNTY

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures across the Valley are forecasted to break 105 degrees on Thursday, some cities have opened cooling centers to help residents find relief from the extreme heat.The following locations will be open as cooling centers in the Central Valley:770 N. San PabloFresno, CA 93728Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.760 Mayor AvenueFresno, CA 93706Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.7170 N. San PabloPinedale, CA 93650Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.Fresno city officials say the centers will not allow the use of recreational equipment or games to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Those who are sick are asked to stay home.Fresno FAX buses will provide free transportation to all city cooling centers.678 W 18th StreetMerced, CA 95340Open 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.750 Bellevue Rd.Saturday and SundayOpen 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.1446 C St.Saturday and SundayOpen 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.1248 Santa Barbara Dr.Saturday through MondayOpen 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.City buses will provide free rides to the cooling center. People are encouraged to wear face masks.Outer lobby, 122 Trinity Avenue,Chowchilla, (559) 665-8600701 E. 5th Street,MaderaOpen on weekdays from 8 am - 8 pm2725 Falcon Drive,Madera48267 Liberty Drive,Oakhurst