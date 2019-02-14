WIND DAMAGE

Fierce gusts of wind rattle Valley, damage infrastructure and send slabs of metal flying

EMBED </>More Videos

The sawing and shredding of chainsaws and woodchippers drowned out the howling winds that toppled over the handsomest of redwoods.

By
You could hear the symphony of chainsaws and woodchippers ringing across Fresno.

The sawing and shredding drowned out the howling winds that toppled over the handsomest of redwoods.

On McKinley Avenue, decades-old trees, tired of swaying, lay themselves to rest.

The winds helped tumbleweeds live up to their name.

And bunched up Old Glory around its flagpole.

Bus Driver Jessica Mahoney was about to start her route when she came across the most unusual sight.

She saw a car part go up in the air and land back down by a boat.

"The gusts of wind, I didn't know it was that strong. It just came down," she said.

The slab of metal was still lodged in tree branches on Thursday night.

Other homes also experienced close calls.

The winds are blamed for causing most of Fresno's 6,000 outages.

Addams Elementary School was one of many places that lost power.

Utility companies and the city were overwhelmed with calls.

Joe and George who work in landscaping came to the aid of Tom Henderson, when a tree from his front yard fell into the road.

"Could have been really bad... didn't hit the fence, didn't hit the house. We're lucky," Henderson said.

City crews scrambled to clear all major roads before night fell.

They'll be back in the morning to clear debris as another wave of rain sets in.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwind damageFresno
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WIND DAMAGE
Crews prepare for flooding, strong winds from latest storm
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in floodwaters
Wind gusts cause part of roof to blow off middle school in Sanger
Wind gusts cause tree to snap, damaging school's roof in Sanger
More wind damage
WEATHER
Highway 140 between Mariposa and Yosemite now open
Some businesses suffer due to rain
Thousands of customers without power in the Valley and foothills
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno County creates ambulance 'no-fly list' to save millions of dollars
AT RISK: 29-year-old Madera woman missing under suspicious circumstances
Madera residents evacuated after gas leak related to traffic collision
VIDEO: Detectives go undercover in 'massage parlor', arrest 44-year-old masseuse
Former police officer accused of meeting minor for lewd purposes appears in court
Sources: Police investigating whether Smollett staged attack with help of others
69-year-old Clovis man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 children
Some businesses suffer due to rain
Show More
Visalia officer arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
Teen dies playing 'choking game'
Thousands of customers without power in the Valley and foothills
McConnell: Trump will sign budget deal, declare emergency
Residents prepare to evacuate after PG&E warns Bass Lake may spill over
More News