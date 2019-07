Miles of power lines knocked down by strong winds in Lemoore area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong winds knocked down miles of power lines leaving thousands without power in the Lemoore area, according to the National Weather Service.PG&E crews are servicing down power lines from Avenal Cutoff Road to Gale Avenue.At least 2,413 customers are without power. No word yet on the estimated time of restoration.A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Kings and Kern counties until 6:30 p.m. For more details click here