Miles of power lines knocked down by strong winds in Lemoore area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong winds knocked down miles of power lines leaving thousands without power in the Lemoore area, according to the National Weather Service.

PG&E crews are servicing down power lines from Avenal Cutoff Road to Gale Avenue.

At least 2,413 customers are without power. No word yet on the estimated time of restoration.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Kings and Kern counties until 6:30 p.m. For more details click here.
