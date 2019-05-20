Miles of power lines knocked down by strong winds in Lemoore area

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Strong winds knocked down miles of power lines leaving thousands without power in the Lemoore area, according to the National Weather Service.
PG&E crews are servicing down power lines from Avenal Cutoff Road to Gale Avenue.
At least 2,413 customers are without power. No word yet on the estimated time of restoration.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Kings and Kern counties until 6:30 p.m. For more details click here.
