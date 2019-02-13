MARIPOSA COUNTY

Mudslide risk closes part of Highway 140 between Mariposa and Yosemite

EMBED </>More Videos

The potential risk of mudslides brought on by the latest storm was enough for Caltrans officials to shut down a 17-mile stretch of Highway 140 in Mariposa County Wednesday.

By
MARIPOSA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The potential risk of mudslides brought on by the latest storm was enough for Caltrans officials to shut down a 17-mile stretch of Highway 140 in Mariposa County Wednesday.

Caltrans Spokesperson Thomas Lawrence told Action News, "This specific stretch of roadway is susceptible to things like debris flow onto the roadway like rocks mudslides that kind of thing."

The closure begins in Bear Creek near Midpines all the way to Foresta Road in El Portal about four miles west of the Yosemite National Park entrance.



Burn scars left over from last summer's Ferguson Fire have covered the hillside and are making the conditions dangerous for travelers during the storm.

"When a wildfire comes through it will scorch away vegetation that would otherwise almost help keep rainwater and other debris off the roadway on it," said Lawrence. "It's kind of a natural net if you will. When that's scorched away, there's less to protect the roadway, and we need to be vigilant and close the road ahead of time."

After the storm passes, crews will work to clear the road and get it safe for traffic before reopening.

"We don't announce an opening time when we close a road like this, and that's because it depends on the impact of the storm. It depends on what Mother Nature does, and how long it takes our crews to clean it up."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermudslidestorm damagestormweatheraccuweatherwildfiremariposamariposa countyyosemite national parkyosemiteMariposa County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
Mariposa businesses start to feel impact of shutdown
Two Mariposa dogs seek rescue for their injured owner
Mariposa County businesses coming together to showcase their talents
More mariposa county
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Wind gusts cause tree to snap, damaging school's roof in Sanger
Mammoth Mountain will be open until 4th of July
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
PG&E warns Bass Lake could soon reach spill levels
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
FEMA Administrator Brock Long resigns
DUI driver sentenced for crash that killed married couple in Southeast Fresno
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Highway 140 in Ferguson burn scar to close due to risk of mudslides
Merced DA: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting was Dos Palos officer on administrative leave
Show More
The best chocolate for making Valentine's desserts
JJ Watt gifts jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
More News