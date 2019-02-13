The potential risk of mudslides brought on by the latest storm was enough for Caltrans officials to shut down a 17-mile stretch of Highway 140 in Mariposa County Wednesday.Caltrans Spokesperson Thomas Lawrence told Action News, "This specific stretch of roadway is susceptible to things like debris flow onto the roadway like rocks mudslides that kind of thing."The closure begins in Bear Creek near Midpines all the way to Foresta Road in El Portal about four miles west of the Yosemite National Park entrance.Burn scars left over from last summer's Ferguson Fire have covered the hillside and are making the conditions dangerous for travelers during the storm."When a wildfire comes through it will scorch away vegetation that would otherwise almost help keep rainwater and other debris off the roadway on it," said Lawrence. "It's kind of a natural net if you will. When that's scorched away, there's less to protect the roadway, and we need to be vigilant and close the road ahead of time."After the storm passes, crews will work to clear the road and get it safe for traffic before reopening."We don't announce an opening time when we close a road like this, and that's because it depends on the impact of the storm. It depends on what Mother Nature does, and how long it takes our crews to clean it up."