weather

Outdoor activities postponed because of weather

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many businesses and organizations start hosting outdoor events and activities in May, but a storm is bringing rain to California.

This means organizers will have some tough decisions to make on whether or not to host the event.

Sarah Parkes, the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust, said they actually had to postpone public kayaking tours for the weekend.

She explained that with all the wet weather, Friant Dam was going to be releasing more water - creating dangerous river levels for kayaking.

"It's unfortunate. We hate to have to cancel our public programs. We want to get as many people as possible out onto the river as possible," Parkes said.

Parkes mentioned they even had to reschedule a tour catered to kids with disabilities because of the rain.

"We are very bummed not to be able to do that this weekend, usually in May you can anticipate to be able to," she said.

In Clovis, the Sierra Vista Mall postponed a concert because of the stormy weather.

However, it's a different story in Kingsburg where the Swedish Festival is happening - rain or shine.

"I'm excited to see what the crowds going to be. I hope it's bigger than usual," said Kaitlyn Castaneda, who is the executive director of the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce.

Despite the chance of rain, she thinks people will still attend.

If you plan on going and forget a raincoat, don't worry they will have plenty of covers.

"We have lots of canopies ups, all our vendors are under canopies. So when you are shopping you are going to be covered by those," she explained.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherkingsburgweatheroutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Very Hot Afternoon
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Longest stretch of triple digits for the Central Valley this year
How industries are protecting workers during extreme heat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News