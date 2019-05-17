Outdoor activities postponed because of weather

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many businesses and organizations start hosting outdoor events and activities in May, but a storm is bringing rain to California.This means organizers will have some tough decisions to make on whether or not to host the event.Sarah Parkes, the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust, said they actually had to postpone public kayaking tours for the weekend.She explained that with all the wet weather, Friant Dam was going to be releasing more water - creating dangerous river levels for kayaking."It's unfortunate. We hate to have to cancel our public programs. We want to get as many people as possible out onto the river as possible," Parkes said.Parkes mentioned they even had to reschedule a tour catered to kids with disabilities because of the rain."We are very bummed not to be able to do that this weekend, usually in May you can anticipate to be able to," she said.In Clovis, the Sierra Vista Mall postponed a concert because of the stormy weather.However, it's a different story in Kingsburg where the Swedish Festival is happening - rain or shine."I'm excited to see what the crowds going to be. I hope it's bigger than usual," said Kaitlyn Castaneda, who is the executive director of the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce.Despite the chance of rain, she thinks people will still attend.If you plan on going and forget a raincoat, don't worry they will have plenty of covers."We have lots of canopies ups, all our vendors are under canopies. So when you are shopping you are going to be covered by those," she explained.