WEATHER

Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays

EMBED </>More Videos

Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays

By
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) --
Despite a break in the weather, roads still proved dangerous.

"You gotta be careful the black ice will get you," said Jack Weinert.

Weinert was driving Highway 41 from bootjack when he learned even the speed limit is too fast in these conditions.

RELATED: Recent storms push Valley rainfall totals close to 100-percent of normal

"It shot us across the roadway at least three times. Luckily we didn't have any oncoming traffic," Weinert said.

Farther up the mountain, Joe Szabadi and his daughter thankfully left a terrifying wreck without getting hurt.

"Hit some black ice wiggled a little bit and then spun did a 180 and went down the embankment," he said.

A thick blanket of powder covered the campus of Yosemite High and other school campuses as more than 1,500 students missed class Tuesday.

"It's really about student safety it's not safe for kids to be in buses or their cars," said Yosemite Unified School District Superintendent Glen Billington.

Billington says Coarsegold and Rivergold will start on a one-hour delay Wednesday while there is a two-hour delay at Yosemite High.

"It gives the roads a chance to thaw and us a chance to get our buses out safe," Billington said.

Schools will only open if it is safe to do so. Faculty will re-assess Wednesday morning.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherschool closingsschool closuresyosemitesnowYosemite National ParkMariposaSierra - Foothills
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Cold temps and wet weather could affect early blooms
Recent storms push Valley rainfall totals close to 100-percent of normal
Accuweather Forecast
Snow storm forces schools to cancel class and others to miss work
More weather
WEATHER
35,000 people left without power after latest storm
Cold temps and wet weather could affect early blooms
Recent storms push Valley rainfall totals close to 100-percent of normal
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
Teen arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to school
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
35,000 people left without power after latest storm
Show More
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
Snow storm forces schools to cancel class and others to miss work
Cold temps and wet weather could affect early blooms
More News