Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) --Despite a break in the weather, roads still proved dangerous.
"You gotta be careful the black ice will get you," said Jack Weinert.
Weinert was driving Highway 41 from bootjack when he learned even the speed limit is too fast in these conditions.
"It shot us across the roadway at least three times. Luckily we didn't have any oncoming traffic," Weinert said.
Farther up the mountain, Joe Szabadi and his daughter thankfully left a terrifying wreck without getting hurt.
"Hit some black ice wiggled a little bit and then spun did a 180 and went down the embankment," he said.
A thick blanket of powder covered the campus of Yosemite High and other school campuses as more than 1,500 students missed class Tuesday.
"It's really about student safety it's not safe for kids to be in buses or their cars," said Yosemite Unified School District Superintendent Glen Billington.
Billington says Coarsegold and Rivergold will start on a one-hour delay Wednesday while there is a two-hour delay at Yosemite High.
"It gives the roads a chance to thaw and us a chance to get our buses out safe," Billington said.
Schools will only open if it is safe to do so. Faculty will re-assess Wednesday morning.