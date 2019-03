FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The latest storm to hit the Central Valley packed much more than a punch.Thunderstorms, winds at 40 miles per hour, heavy rainfall, and even hail meant those in the Valley were on high alert.An ABC30 insider caught video of a funnel cloud forming in Mendota Though the National Weather Service in Hanford cannot yet confirm a touchdown, they're warning anyone who finds themselves in those situations to remain indoors.Drivers like Ernie and Vicki didn't risk getting stuck in the water ponding along Highway 180."We barely made that U-turn because I would've had to go through," Eric Delgado said.The pair were headed to Avocado Lake to pay tribute to Vicki's father who recently passed.Had they made it there, the drive back would have been much worse with rain totals of 2.6 inches in the area."I ran right into that flooded area as soon as I got that alert that's what made me turn around," Delgado said.But flooding wasn't limited to the roadways.Drivers in Sanger braved a shopping center parking lot at Jensen and Bethel."The cars, the waters over the tires like even as we're driving I could touch the water as we were driving," said Gracelynn Greer.Greer was shopping with her grandmother Rhonda, "It's crazy like I asked my grandma do you want to drive or swim?"The neighboring area was a similar sight with flooded intersections and parking lots.Sanger city crews have been working tirelessly to clear storm drains to make sure drivers can get through safely.if you do see flooded roadways make sure you use caution. Those who are stranded should call 911.