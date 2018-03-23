STORM

Staff cleaning up after Planada Elementary flooded by swollen creek

Students and staff at Planada Elementary were surprised to find out they needed their rain boots to navigate the puddles indoors. (KFSN)

PLANADA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students and staff at Planada Elementary were surprised to find out they needed their rain boots to navigate the puddles indoors.

Restoration crews spent Friday salvaging what they could of the student library, child care center, and several fifth-grade classrooms. It comes after Miles Creek sent water rushing into the south side of the school.

Superintendent Jose Gonzalez explains the extent of the damage, "The best scenario, we have to replace carpets, the track, and remove the moisture from the walls; worst case, its a complete teardown and rebuild."

The school's athletic track looked like it could be an extension of Miles Creek. It took on 6" to 10" of water.

The classrooms and library took on close to 7" of water.

The damage to the library is particularly difficult to see, especially for Principal Ildefonso Nava.

"It's a place students could come and enjoy, collaborate, think critically, and be creative."

Principal Nava made rebuilding the library his first major project when coming to the school three years ago.
"Every year we've invested $20,000 - $30,000 into this facility and our classrooms."

Around campus, all hands were on deck heading into the weekend, with faculty and staff returning to move furniture and save what they could.

We've reached out to the Merced Irrigation District to discuss the cause of the flooding, but they haven't returned our calls.

Planada Elementary moved fifth graders to portable classrooms but are still working on a plan to replace the damaged books, and make sure the kids have access to reading materials.
