Tahoe Ski Season extended thanks to record-breaking snow totals

If you still haven't hit the slopes this winter season, we have some good news. Several Lake Tahoe resorts say they plan to extend this year's ski season because of record breaking-snow totals.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- If you still haven't hit the slopes this winter season we have some good news.

Several resorts in Lake Tahoe say they plan to extend the 2018-19 ski and snowboard season because of record snowfall.

Northstar California Resort tweeted a "season extension alert" saying, weather permitting it plans to stay open through April 21, Easter Sunday.



Heavenly Mountain Resort also plans to extend the season through April 28, with a bonus 3-day-weekend May 3-5.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort plans to extend the season through April 14 with a bonus 3-day Easter weekend April 19-21.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it's being called #FebruBuried for a reason.

"There is much snow in the Sierra Nevada right now," said Nicco. "We are 152% of average for today's date. We are at 133% for the entire snow year, which isn't even over yet. It ends April 1. So, we will be skiing after the snow year ends."
