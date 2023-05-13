Companies reminded to protect outdoor workers at temperatures rise in Valley

The weekend warm-up has many in the ag industry taking precautions to guard against heat illness.

On Friday, employers were reminded they must provide shade, water, and regular breaks for those working outdoors.

Heat illness prevention sessions were held in both Spanish and English at the CPDES Hall in Easton.

California requires supervisors and labor contractors and growers to undergo training to help keep outdoor workers safe.

"I know we had two heat fatalities last year and it's important that we provide the tools, that we're prepared for the prevention of heat illness - that's the goal," said Carmen Cisneros, Cal OSHA Consultation Area Manager.

Shade structures and water must be available once we hit 80 degrees. Manuel Cunha of the Nisei Farmers League says it takes a while for the body to get re-adjusted to the Valley's 90-degree heat. He adds these sessions help.

"To make sure they're educated about, the heat is coming on, take a lot of shade when you need to. But drink a lot of cool water," said Manuel Cunha with the Nisei Farmers League.

That water and shade must be near the employee's work site.

Cisneros noted some companies will start work days earlier when temperatures start to soar.

"What Cal OSHA say is that you need to implement a heat illness plan. It needs to be effective more than anything," Cisneros said.

Attendees received certificates showing they completed training as well as boxed items to protect them from COVID-19.

The discussion also included ways to better protect outdoor workers during wildfire season.

"Today, they got a green bag with plenty of N95s for smoke," said Cunha.

These sessions were held for those in the ag industry.

The same heat illness prevention rules also apply to construction, landscaping, and oil companies.

