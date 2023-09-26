The case of a missing woman in Mariposa County is now being investigated as a homicide.

Disappearance of Mariposa County woman now being investigated as homicide

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The case of a missing woman in Mariposa County is now being investigated as a homicide.

Wendy Pullins was first reported missing in June of 2022.

Last September, sheriff's deputies found her Jeep Cherokee down a steep embankment in a remote area of Mariposa County.

Investigators sent the Jeep to the California Department of Justice Forensic Lab for testing.

The blood inside was found to be a positive match to Pullins' DNA.

Based on that evidence, the condition of the jeep, and the amount of time she's been missing... the decision was made to treat the case as a homicide.

Other items found in the SUV are now being processed by the DOJ lab in hopes of identifying her killer.

The Mariposa County sheriff says he's confident they will catch those involved.

A $1,000 reward is being offered by authorities for information about Pullins' disappearance.