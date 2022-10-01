West central Fresno shooting at motorcycle club meet up leaves 1 dead, 2 hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A motorcycle club meet up turned deadly when a shooting broke out in west central Fresno Saturday morning.

Police are investigating the shooting at the 2000 block of W McKinley Avenue that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

Officers responded to McKinley Avenue and Hughes Avenue just before 3 a.m. Saturday where they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Two other men with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital and it was discovered that they were victims of the same shooting.

A large group of friends and family members arrived at CRMC, causing the hospital to go on lockdown to ensure the victims would be taken care of quickly and safely.

The two men are expected to survive.

No suspect information has been released.