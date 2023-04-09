Gunman at large after shooting at west central Fresno party leaves 2 injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire at a large party in west-central Fresno.

Officers were called out to a home on Amherst and Bendel Avenues at about midnight for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses say a man who was not part of the gathering walked up to the backyard of the home and opened fire on the crowd of people.

A 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time.

A short time later a second shooting victim arrived at the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine if that person was also at the party.

The gunman was last seen running down Bendel Avenue.

Detectives are still searching for him, anyone with information is asked to call Fresno police.