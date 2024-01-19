Name changes approved for West Hills College campuses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Community College District Board of Trustees has approved name changes for West Hills College Coalinga and the campus in Lemoore.

A public hearing was held Friday morning, where community members were able to give their opinions on the new names.

The board voted in favor of both petitions, with a 5-2 vote.

West Hills College Coalinga will soon be renamed Coalinga College.

West Hills College Lemoore will be re-branded Lemoore College.

The district aims to address the name change proposal during the Board of Governors of the California Community Colleges' meeting on March 25.

Once approved at the state level, both colleges can implement their respective name changes.