West Hills Community College District proposes name change of Coalinga and Lemoore campuses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The West Hills Community College District is looking to change the names of its college campuses.

Officials say it's to reduce confusion among students and help differentiate between Coalinga and Lemoore.

"The challenge is if you say 'I go to West Hills', then the next question is, 'Well, which one?'" West Hills College Lemoore President James Preston said.

Preston said, for years, there has been confusion between the two campuses.

West Hills Community College District Chancellor Kristin Clark says part of that confusion is students don't know the actual name of their school.

"When they go to fill out financial aid forms, they're confused. They pick the wrong one. We had an example where a student applied for graduation at the wrong college and that delayed their graduation. Students are just confused," Clark said.

The confusion stretches beyond the students.

In a presentation to community members, the district showcased issues with the state chancellor's office, the US Department of Education, and even FAFSA.

Organizers started focus groups earlier this year to get feedback from the community, faculty, staff, students and alumni.

From there, they determined in Coalinga, they wanted to return the campus to its original name, 'Coalinga College.'

Instead of West Hills College Lemoore, the name would change to 'Lemoore College.'

They will both remain part of the West Hills Community College District and mascots will remain the same.

"This will make it very clear and distinct that you're either at Lemoore College or Coalinga College. We're proudly Golden Eagles, they're proudly Falcons. We're proud to be part of West Hills Community College District."

Chancellor Clark says the same great work and opportunities will still be available at both colleges. They hope this will just reduce some of the confusion.

"It is a strong brand. We love our brand, but we just want some differentiation between the colleges," Clark said.

The Board of Trustees and the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office both have to approve the name change.

The earliest the name change could occur would be March of 2024.

If they're both approved, the name change would go into effect immediately.

