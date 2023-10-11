West Hills College Lemoore now hiring for new Native American Studies Program

The search is on for a faculty member to help launch a new Native American Studies program at West Hills College Lemoore.

The college hopes to start offering their first Native American studies classes in Spring of 2025.

It's being developed thanks to a donation from the Tachi Yokut Tribe.

The partnership between the Tachi Yokut tribe and West Hills College Lemoore has been longstanding.

If tribal members aren't attending classes, they're often on campus sharing more about their heritage.

Now, that partnership is extending to the classroom after the tribe donated $3 million to create a Native American Studies Program.

"We've got such a unique story to tell in the South Valley, and Native Americans have such a unique story that doesn't always get told, so this is an opportunity to do that," WHCL President James Preston said.

Preston says the endowment will provide funding to help hire an ethnic studies faculty member.

That person will help create the curriculum for a Native American Studies program.

"We're really focusing in on inclusive excellence and really including everybody that's part of our Valley and telling their story. And, again, being able to create this curriculum, we'll be able to work directly with them and tell the story of Native Americans," Preston said.

Chairman of Santa Rose Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe Leo Sisco says this donation was all about community.

"Many of our tribal members and community members attend West Hills College in the charter school, as well as the college, so it was a no brainer for the tribe to do that because we stress education." Sisco said.

Sisco says stories from the tribe were not passed down in books -- they were passed down from ancestors.

He says this is an opportunity for tribes to share their truth.

"As painful as it is, it still has to be talked about. It's also an education for not only us, but for tribal members and a community as a whole," Sisco said.

The college is hopeful it will also be able to create textbooks and courses that are open educational resources that can be used, for free, at other colleges across the country.

Preston says from a college perspective the possibilities are endless and they're grateful for the help to make it happen.

"I think the main thing is just gratitude to Tachi Yokuts for recognizing the importance of education." Preston said.

