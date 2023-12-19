Tracking rain and snow: What to expect before and after Christmas

If you're planning to hit the slopes this holiday, China Peak says you can expect more runs and lifts to open after Christmas.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Our wet season has been off to a slow start, and that's left the high Sierra with little snow. But with new storms moving in this week, ski resorts in the Sierra are optimistic, including China Peak.

"The snow level, obviously everybody is watching everywhere in California right now, the storm is coming in, you know, 8,000 feet, 9,000 feet, 7,000, 6500.

Everything will depend on what happens all week long," said Tim Cohee, President of China Peak

In early November, there was a 45% chance of above-average precipitation for December through February.

Experts say that number really hasn't shifted.

"The precipitation this week and then also looking at another change in the pattern for after Christmas, we could see a lot of precipitation as well," said Brian Ochs, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

The forecast this week calls for scattered rain chances to pick up Tuesday into Wednesday, with possible light showers into Thursday.

"Anywhere from half an inch to an inch, some places could get a little more like an inch and a half," added Ochs.

As seasonal averages try to catch up with last year's numbers, outdoor adventurists hitting the slopes are thankful for whatever we can get.

"Even if it rains at the base area but it snows on the upper mountain, we're okay with that because we can fix that pretty fast with snowmaking," explained Cohee.

If you are planning to hit the slopes this holiday, China Peak says you can expect more runs and lifts to open just after Christmas.

"Our brand-new lift, the one we built this summer, will be opening in about a week, so that will be a fun event. The new chair-six-quad, our second quad chair will be opening here in about seven days," added Cohee.

Before heading up the mountain, you can look up the conditions yourself by checking China Peak's web cameras.