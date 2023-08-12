White supremacy letters found throughout Visalia neighborhood

Several plastic bags with small rocks and a short note were scattered throughout a Visalia neighborhood in mid-July.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several plastic bags with small rocks and a short note were scattered throughout a Visalia neighborhood in mid-July.

The message claims to be a call to action by a white supremacist group.

"I know this is some people's perspectives and wish and want. But to see it in writing takes it to another level," said Francisco Torres, a local real estate agent.

Torres says two of his clients who live in the Beverly Glen Neighborhood came across the bags.

"Both clients found these notes early in the morning on their morning walk. One client literally picked up 30 baggies in her neighborhood," Torres explained.

The note begins with a line to quote "all men and women of the European race" and references ancestors and the world they built collapsing.

"The message inside this bag that I think my clients and myself are grappling to understand is that it is very exclusionary and a message about past history."

But is the group behind the bags breaking any law?

Legal Analyst Tony Capozzi says no.

"You know, we have a constitution that says we have freedom of speech and this might fall under that right of freedom of speech," Capozzi said.

He says a fine line would need to be crossed for the actions to be a crime.

"There needs to be some other action in some specific intent on behalf of the group to prevent someone from enjoying their pursuit of happens and rights in the constitution."

The Visalia Police Department says it is aware of the bags and is investigating where they came from and if there is a danger to the community.

If you see the bags in your community, you should report them to your local police department.

