Coyote sightings in Clovis raising concerns for residents

Coyotes are continuing to pop up all around Fresno County, causing concerns for residents who live in areas with recent sightings.

For now, Rotary Park will remained locked up to keep the community safe.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Coyotes are continuing to pop up all around Fresno County, causing concerns for residents who live in areas with recent sightings.

Most recently, Rotary Park in Clovis on Barstow and Villa avenues has been closed several times over the last few weeks after people reported a number of sightings including this past weekend.

"From what I know, I've actually seen them, I've seen three coyotes here, there's a mama with two kids," said Clovis resident, Starr Davis.

Davis and Shaynee Keller live steps away from the park and say it's scary knowing a wild animal is walking around their neighborhood.

"We love animals too, so the stray animals out here a lot of the tenants take care of them, and so now that they're coming up missing is really scary," Keller said. "I've got a baby, other people have their animals out, my neighbor seen the coyote at the bottom of the stairs just trying to walk his dog early in the morning."

Anna Perez also lives near the park with her dogs, Pesto and Olive, but after reports of the coyotes attacking dogs, she's changed their routine.

"No I never walked them at the park since then, I used to walk them over behind that fence, but since the coyote sightings and everything like that I haven't walked them over there," said Perez.

Perez says she's taking steps to be hyper-aware but she doesn't want to live in fear.

"This is as far as I go, and this is as far as I'll stay until they catch the coyotes," said Perez.

The Clovis Police Department says they are working with other agencies to determine next steps.

"Right now we're working with Clovis Animal Services and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to try and come up with a solution," said Clovis Police Department Lt. Jim Koch.

Lt. Koch also says if you happen to see a coyote, do not go near it.

"They should stay away from it, that would be their best bet is to stay away from it, if it does come towards you, most times those types of animals will not attack you," said Koch.

For now, Rotary Park will remained locked up to keep the community safe, a move Keller thinks is important.

"Honestly it's locked up for a reason, is it really that big of a risk to take to just go to the park, there's other parks right now," said Keller.

The Clovis Police Department says they are still in the early stages of working with the other departments for a solution to determine the next steps.

While they continue to work on it, they say it's best to stay away from Rotary Park.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.