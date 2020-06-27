Wild Water Adventure Park waiting for green light to reopen

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wild Water Adventure Park in Fresno County is optimistic that soon guests will be walking through their gates once again."We still have several weeks of summer left, we are hoping that we can have kids and family, have some sense of normalcy," says owner Kathy Siggers.On Friday, health department officials had a walk-through of the park's new procedures.Siggers says they've implemented multiple changes to accommodate people in a safe way that won't take away from the experience.She's now waiting for the health department's go-ahead.One of the most noticeable changes is the reservation system.Guests must first make a reservation online or they'll be denied park access.At the gate their temperatures will be checked.They'll than be escorted to their seating location.Inside, physical distancing will be enforced and signage throughout the park serves as a reminder.Attraction and concession stands will now be accessible through a new queuing system.According to Siggers, guests won't have to wear face masks in the water since it's chlorinated, but they'll still be sanitizing equipment."We would sanitize the inner tubes and the life jackets after each usage," says Siggers.Because of the new protocols job positions at the park have increased by 15%.She adds they're ready to go and if given the green light they could open as soon as Saturday."I think at the end of the day what we will see is what we are used to seeing, that is a family coming out that is carrying a child that is asleep and everybody has had a great day," says General Manager Steve Miklosi.