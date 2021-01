EMBED >More News Videos In this year's Winter Outlook, Meteorologists Larry Mowry and Cheryl Scott take a look at weather patterns that help us forecast snow and cold in Chicago.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. -- Snowfall in the Great Smoky Mountains made for a picturesque drive through a "winter wonderland" in Townsend, Tennessee, on December 1.Footage posted to Facebook by the City of Townsend shows a drive through a snowy landscape. "Driving in a winter wonderland!" wrote the city on the post. "This is Laurel Creek Road this morning on the way to Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park."The National Weather Service had reported 11 inches of snow on Mount LeConte, near Townsend, on December 1.