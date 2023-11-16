Winter Wonderland returning to Hanford this weekend

HANFORD, Calif. -- The city of Hanford is getting ready for the most wonderful time of the year.

Winter Wonderland kicks off at noon this Saturday and the tree-lighting ceremony begins at six in the evening.

"We've got a lot of busy elves out here at Winter Wonderland, said Brad Albert, director of parks and community services.

From oversized ornaments to twinkly lights for Christmas trees, finishing touches are being put on Civic Center Park as it gets ready to transform into Winter Wonderland.

"14-foot Christmas tree coming. We've got a giant 12-foot star that will be a photo op for people. We'll have the civic all lit up in green and red the columns will be green and red and it's just decked out for Christmas," said Albert.

Last year's seven-week run drew thousands to the ice rink.

"We've been freezing for the last three or four days so we have a good sheet of ice," Albert said.

For anyone still finding their footing on the ice, skate aids are available to hang on to.

Whether you're a fan of skating or walking, there's something for everyone at Winter Wonderland.

"Last year we had over 17,000 visits actually were on the ice. So probably more like 25,000-30,000 people came through and they tickle downtown. We've got the Fox Theater and Lush next door so we want people to explore downtown Hanford.

The holiday tradition for families serves as economic development for the city.

So much so that the city invited eight local businesses to set up in the first Wonderland Village, each one housed in a donated Tuff Shed.

Jojo's Grill-a-Dog on Walnut and Akers in Visalia has grown a following because of its pop-ups.

"They love it because they don't have to go all the way to Visalia, said Shelley Ryland of Jojo's Grill-a-Dog.

Shelley and Brad Ryland are brainstorming the Winter Wonderland decor and menu filled with gourmet hot dogs and funnel cake fries for dessert.

"We have a pastrami dog pulled pork we do hand-dipped corn dogs those are our number one sellers," said Shelley.