Winter Wonderland Dance for seniors happening this weekend in Fresno

Thursday, January 18, 2024 12:59AM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seniors will be able to get their groove on this weekend at a winter-themed dance in central Fresno.

Seniors can enjoy a festive afternoon this saturday starting at 1 pm at the Winter Wonderland Senior Dance.

The winter-themed event will take over the Ted C. Wills Community Center on San Pablo and Thomas Avenues.

The afternoon will be filled with music, dancing and a little winter magic.

Organizers say those interested should dress up in their finest white and silver attire.

