Woman arrested in Madera County for stealing mail from multiple homes over past 5 months

A woman is booked in Madera County, accused of stealing mail from a number of homes in the past five months.Britteny Ford, 27, is charged with felony identity theft.The Madera County Sheriff's Office said it started November of last year and a large portion of the thefts took place in the Yosemite Lakes Park area. When searching Ford's home in Coarsegold deputies found a large stack of stolen mail linking her to the crime.Ford could face more charges as the investigation continues.