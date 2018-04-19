MADERA COUNTY

Woman arrested in Madera County for stealing mail from multiple homes over past 5 months

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is booked in Madera County, accused of stealing mail from a number of homes in the past five months. (KFSN)

MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
A woman is booked in Madera County, accused of stealing mail from a number of homes in the past five months.

Britteny Ford, 27, is charged with felony identity theft.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office said it started November of last year and a large portion of the thefts took place in the Yosemite Lakes Park area. When searching Ford's home in Coarsegold deputies found a large stack of stolen mail linking her to the crime.

Ford could face more charges as the investigation continues.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
theftarrestmadera county
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MADERA COUNTY
Bass Lake courthouse closing before the end of the year
High-risk sex offender arrested after exposing himself to girls
First victim in serial highway shootings describes slow wave of terror
2 people killed when struck by truck after getting into fight in Madera County
Missing woman found on her birthday
More madera county
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News