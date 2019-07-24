Woman charged with insurance fraud after claiming Sonic burgers made her sick

HOUSTON, Texas -- Cassandra Brooks is being charged with insurance fraud after incidents with Sonic. According to court documents, Brooks says she was sold a raw hamburger at a Sonic in Lake Charles, Texas.

Brooks provided a picture of the burger and sued the company, settling for $10,000 for lost wages, medical bills and physical stress.

According to DPS, things got shady when she claimed she received another raw burger at a Sonic in Webster. She filed another claim.

While Brooks claimed she missed work due to the illness, investigators say that was false. They said the pictures she provided were actually pictures from the Lake Charles incident.

ABC13's Chauncy Glover stopped by the Brooks' residence Tuesday night to hear her side of the story.

While her husband seemed open to talking, Brooks eventually slammed the door.

Brooks is due back in court in August.
