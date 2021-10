FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman crossing the street near Fresno State was hit by a motorcycle Thursday.Fresno police say the victim in her 60's walked across the road near Cedar and Shaw and was not in a crosswalk when she was hit.She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be okay.The motorcyclist is cooperating with police.No alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision.