Woman hit with car after fight in Fresno parking lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for a woman who allegedly ran into another woman after a fight in a parking lot.Police say they received a report of a hit and run near MLK and California Avenues just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.Officers say the two women got into an altercation in a parking lot which led to one of the women getting into her car and attempting to run the other woman over.Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Officers say if the driver is found she will be charged with felony assault.