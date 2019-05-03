hit and run

Woman hit with car after fight in Fresno parking lot

Fresno police are looking for a woman who allegedly ran into another woman after a fight in a parking lot.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for a woman who allegedly ran into another woman after a fight in a parking lot.

Police say they received a report of a hit and run near MLK and California Avenues just after 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers say the two women got into an altercation in a parking lot which led to one of the women getting into her car and attempting to run the other woman over.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say if the driver is found she will be charged with felony assault.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnohit and runfresno police departmenthit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Mother of toddler severely injured in CA hit & run speaks out
Woman hospitalized after hit by car in Fresno
Arrest made in Madera hit-and-run case, teen still in the hospital
Holocaust survivor struck, killed in Southern California hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News