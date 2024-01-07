1 woman hospitalized following shooting in Hanford

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hanford that sent one woman to the hospital Sunday morning.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hanford that sent one woman to the hospital Sunday morning.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hanford that sent one woman to the hospital Sunday morning.

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Hanford that sent one woman to the hospital Sunday morning.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Hanford that sent one woman to the hospital.

It happened at a home on Sixth Street near 11th Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

Police say it appears the shots were fired from a vehicle that drove by the home.

The 28-year-old woman who was hit was not seriously hurt, but was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center in Visalia for treatment.

Several other family members were also in the home at the time of the shooting but were not struck.

There's no information on a suspect at this time.