Woman in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a vehicle in Central Fresno on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:30 pm in the area of Shields Avenue and Anna Street.

Officials say a woman believed to be in her 30s was found suffering from major injuries in the roadway.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently in critical condition.

The driver pulled over after the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Officers say it doesn't appear that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.