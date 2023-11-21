A 17-year-old boy is in custody on attempted murder charges after police say he shot a woman in Porterville.

17-year-old arrested for shooting woman in Porterville, police say

The shooting happened Sunday night on West Morton Avenue near Villa Street.

Officers say the suspect shot the woman in the chest while an infant was nearby.

The baby was not hurt and the victim survived the shooting but her condition has not been released.

Detectives arrested the teen this morning.

He's now being held without bail in the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.