The Wonderful Company pledges $1 million to help Central Valley school districts, non-profits

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Wonderful Company is pledging to help Central Valley school districts and non-profit organizations stay afloat during the pandemic.

The company founded by Stewart and Lynda Resnick has created a new, $1 million relief fund to support local programs, services and resources impacted by COVID-19.

Submissions are now open for relief grants, ranging from $1 to $100,000.

The Wonderful Company says the funds will go to the organizations and schools making differences in rural communities -- like Delano -- Firebaugh -- Avenal -- Mendota and Sanger.

"Don't give up," says Andy Anzaldo, COO of Philanthropy at The Wonderful Company. "I know many of you are struggling, this is a tough time for all of us. There is so much good work you're doing that The Wonderful Company hopes to recognize."

Applications must be submitted by the end of this month. All organizations that will receive the funding will be notified by September 14th.

For more information on how to apply -- you can visit their website.
