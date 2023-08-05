The Wonderful Company opens grant application period for Central Valley organizations

One of the largest ag companies in the state is looking to give away $1 million to organizations in the Central Valley.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the largest ag companies in the state is looking to give away $1 million to organizations in the Central Valley.

The Wonderful Company -- known for Wonderful Pistachios and Wonderful Halos -- just opened the application window for Wonderful Community Grants.

The company is taking action to help an organization make an even bigger impact in Avenal, Sanger, Del Rey, Firebaugh and Mendota.

"Number one, it's mainly where our employees live and work and we've got an extreme focus on those communities. Number two is those communities are often forgotten," explained chief operating officer Andy Anzaldo.

Central California Food Bank has more than 200 distribution sites, three of them are in Avenal.

For the past seven years, the food bank has been one of The Wonderful Company's grant recipients.

The hundreds of thousands of dollars from The Wonderful Company has helped the organization provide fresh fruit and veggies to the Avenal community.

"They know that other households in the community still struggle and a healthy, well-fed community makes a better, stronger community for us. So it improves their available workforce. It improves morale and attendance, right? When everyone around becomes healthier, it just helps us all be more productive," said Kym Dildine, CEO of Central California Food Bank.

Some other past grant recipients include Marjoree Mason Center and Valley Children's Hospital.

Over the last eight years, The Wonderful Community has awarded more than $6 million in Wonderful Community grants to more than 77 non-profits and 165 schools in Central California.

It's now looking for the 20-23 recipients.

"It can be anywhere from $1,000 to $100,000," Anzaldo said. "What we're looking for is projects that bring impact and this could be a new project that you need to help launch, or it can be an existing project."

Applications are now open and close August 31.

Information can be found here.