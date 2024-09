Workout Wednesday: Quick but efficient workouts

Sometimes, you don't have the time to get in a full day's workout.

Sometimes, you don't have the time to get in a full day's workout.

Sometimes, you don't have the time to get in a full day's workout.

Sometimes, you don't have the time to get in a full day's workout.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes, you don't have the time to get in a full day's workout.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy has a routine you can follow that's only a half-hour long.