Workout Wednesday: The benefits of sliding

Sometimes, sliding is just as good as stretching.

Sometimes, sliding is just as good as stretching.

Sometimes, sliding is just as good as stretching.

Sometimes, sliding is just as good as stretching.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sometimes, sliding is just as good as stretching.

In this week's "Workout Wednesday," fitness trainer Rhonda Murphy shows us how it can help you get the most out of your exercise regimen.