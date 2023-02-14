WATCH LIVE

world ag expo

2023 World Ag Expo begins Tuesday morning, runs through Thursday

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 2:42PM
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Happening in the South Valley, the 56th World Ag Expo is kicking off Tuesday morning.

The biggest farm show on the globe will feature more than 1200 exhibitors displaying the latest in Ag technology.

Thousands of people are expected to attend.

Preparations at the International Agri-Center have been underway for weeks.

Event organizers say this year, many vendors have expanded their booths and are offering more live demonstrations.

The Opening celebration starts at 8 a.m. at the Heritage Complex. Gates open at 9 a.m.

House Speaker and Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy and Representative David Valadao will be part of the ceremony.

The World Ag Expo runs through Thursday. Tickets are still available! You can purchase in person or here online.

