World Ag Expo opening day hosts worldwide leaders in Ag and multi-generation exhibitors and visitors

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Over 100,000 people are expected to pass through the gates of the World Ag Expo in Tulare over the next couple of days.

It's something exhibitor and farmer Tim Bucher did growing up, before the event was globally known.

"It's been so great to see the evolution of this show because it brings me back to my roots and makes me hopeful for the future, and that's what we need in agriculture," explains Tim.

He recalls, "My father took me here when I was a little kid and we went home with some equipment and here I am many decades later helping the industry accelerate the digital transformation to help feed the world and help farmers all over stay in business."

Tim's background in farming and computer engineering studies led him to create his business called Agtonomy.

It's smart farming, where mowing, spraying, weeding, and transporting can be done from a smartphone or iPad.

"Farmers are in need of labor. We have had a lot of changes and regulations that have made it more challenging," mentions Tim.

The expo has drawn in families for generations.

Clayton Heytz remembers first attending with his dad; now he's bringing his daughter.

"Family tradition, passing it along to the next generation. I'm sure when she has kids, she'll remember how much fun she had and want to bring them," says Clayton.

The "World Ag Expo" does indeed welcome people from around the world. We met a delegation of over a dozen Romanian officials who flew in for the event.

"It's very important for us to consolidate and continue to consolidate our bilateral partnership between Romania and the United States," says Romanian Official, Radu Intohe.

That's what the Expo is about creating those relationships and getting to know the worldwide leaders in ag.

If you didn't make it out today you have until Thursday. Doors open at 9AM. They close at 5PM on Wednesday and 4PM on Thursday.

Tickets can be found here.

