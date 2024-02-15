New tech in Ag-industry showcased at the 57th annual World Ag Expo

Farming may be one of the world's oldest industries, but they continue to innovate.

Farming may be one of the world's oldest industries, but they continue to innovate.

Farming may be one of the world's oldest industries, but they continue to innovate.

Farming may be one of the world's oldest industries, but they continue to innovate.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Farming may be one of the world's oldest industries, but they continue to innovate.

Like any high-tech industry, all the buzz surrounds drones and A-I this year.

Thousands of exhibitors, local farmers, and visitors are walking the 60-acre grounds at the World Ag Expo.

Over one thousand different products and the newest Agriculture Technology are up for display- and demonstration at the Expo.

Among the newest is Agri-Spray Drones.

Their machines fly over crops and can spray pesticides, fertilizer and nutrients.

"Empowering new America with new opportunities means getting these technologies into farmers' hands to increase efficiency and operations. Having these tools in their back pockets to be the best that they can be is really what we are all about," describes Trey Stephens, an Agri-Spray Drones Product Specialist.

The company is based in Missouri and the Expo has given them a significant boost in networking.

RELATED: World Ag Expo opening day hosts worldwide leaders in Ag and multi-generation exhibitors and visitors

"It's crazy; I did not expect it to be this big at all. It's bigger than the state fair in Missouri, and just getting the opportunity to meet people from all over the world, having conversations with folks from Germany, Australia, and Mexico. It's a lot different," expresses Trey.

From Northern California- another company is taking flight using Drones and AI.

Insight Up Solutions uses those technologies to count products and detect crop conditions.

"It is extremely helpful to have AI have the ability to go in and look at a number of pixels. So, AI can find a number of crops or some disease or things that the imagery would take a long time for a human to look at," mentions Chris Bley with Insight Up Solutions.

Chris says these new tools will create job opportunities in Ag that will draw in young employees interested in tech.

And for farmers who are just starting, CAFF, or Community Alliance Family Farmers, has resources to help growers connect with buyers and grants.

"They are very important, especially for small-scale farmers. We have a lot of resources in the state of California but not a lot of outreach, so we are trying to connect them with these resources available in the state," mentions Maria Ridoutt-Orozco, a Small Farm Tech Advisor, with CAFF.

Networking and connecting, that's what's been happening all week at the Expo.

You have just one more day to make it to the Ag Expo.

Gates open at 9 AM on Thursday and close at 4 PM.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.