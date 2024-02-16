The number of visitors is expected to exceed last year's total of 108,000.

2024 World Ag Expo wraps up its third and final day

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The World Ag Expo is wrapping up its last day.

The three-day event has generated millions of dollars locally and has had a global impact.

Today, we met up with hundreds of volunteers who are making this possible and some of the food vendors, including the famous sandwiches at an elementary school's booth.

It's all the buzz at the world ag expo, The famous Sundale Elementary Rib-Eye Steak Sandwich.

The Harris Ranch steak brings thousands of people to its booth each year.

It's the school's biggest fundraiser, with sales of over $100,000.

"It just means a lot because they are supporting our school and our students. And help ensure that our students get to be involved in all sorts of programs and things that they probably wouldn't be able to if we didn't have the money coming in," said Principal Joy Farkas.

For over 25 years, students- who get the week off for the Expo- have gotten the chance to learn service skills at the booth.

"Our students are really good students. They have great character. So coming out here, they kinda show off that character, so they work really hard. All this money goes back to their programs, so it's just full circle," mentioned Joy.

Just a few booths away at the Expo is Salt + Light, a non-profit that helps people experiencing homelessness.

They're here for the first time - offering a lighter option, "And we know that there are amazing meat sandwiches here, and we didn't want to try and beat them, so we wanted something that wasn't out here at all, so we created bowls," explains Salt + Light Founder, Adrianne Hillman.

"We wanted a healthy option for folks that are either vegan, vegetarian or gluten-free," Adrianne explained.

The 31 food vendors are critical to feeding the hungry visitors.

Another major force behind the Expo is the one thousand volunteers.

"When show time comes, the volunteers really step in and help take over the show and go. And they have been out here, some volunteers have been out here for a month, pre-show getting ready to go," mentions Stan Creelman, the 2024 World Ag Expo Chairman.

Stan describes the hospitality they provide as something you'll only find in Tulare.

"We are one of the only shows in the world where volunteers unload all the equipment. They'll take it from your truck and put it in your space, and it's all done for free," said Stan.

The number of visitors is expected to exceed last year's 108,000.

Next year's chairman was also announced today as former congresswoman Connie Conway.

If you would like to volunteer for the World Ag Expo, click here.

