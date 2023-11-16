Local business owners give back to healthcare heroes who help with premature births

A pair of local business owners who were impacted by pre-term birth is giving back to the healthcare heroes that help babies like them daily.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In recognition of World Prematurity Day on November 17, a pair of local business owners who were impacted by pre-term birth are giving back to the healthcare heroes that help babies like them daily.

Facelogic Day Spa in Clovis is giving away an elite facial to a deserving neonatal or pediatric specialist and you can help them choose who it is.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos sat down with Sevag and Susie Tateosian to hear about what inspired them to do this giveaway.

You can nominate a deserving NICU or PICU nurse in your life deserving of an "Elite Facial."

Just send an e-mail about why they are so deserving facelogicspaclovis@msn.com. Winners will be announced via social media.

The drawing will happen on November 17.