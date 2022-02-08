Taking Action Together

Fresno woman using wreath business to help Marjaree Mason Center

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno woman using wreath business to help Marjaree Mason Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For wreath designer Terra Lamborn, attention to detail is what brings her creations to life.

"It's just graceful ad is that statement piece," she said. "I have purple roses and delphinium sprays on either side and it kinda gives that airy flowy feeling."

The teacher-turned-designer transformed her love of decorating into a way to make people feel special about their spaces year-round.

"The outcome has been really successful," she said. "People are loving the product I'm putting out there. It's just been fun because entertaining, creating and making people feel happy is the reason I'm doing what I'm doing."

Lamborn is using that success to benefit the Marjaree Mason Center.

"I wanted to honor her and I thought of the Marjaree," she said. "It's purple in honor of symbolizing domestic violence. It's a symbol of honor, courage and dedication to ending domestic violence."

You can order a wreath by DMing the Wreaths by Terra Instagram or Facebook pages.

"The family has been really engaged with the Marjaree Mason Center for a really long time and this was an extension of Terras business herself," Says Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder.

Each wreath is $165 and 50% of proceeds go directly to the nonprofit.

Linder says for every wreath sold, it will provide one night of emergency shelter for a client.

"This is an easy way to make your house beautiful and provide that critical service that most people can't do on their own," Linder said.

Linder says Fresno County and the city of Fresno have the highest per capita calls to law enforcement for domestic violence in the state of California.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnotaking action togethermarjaree mason centerdomestic violence
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Fresno County Wine and Chocolate Lovers Weekend happening this weekend
Housing Watch: Housing development Rancho Calera coming to Chowchilla
Dream Donuts in Clovis putting a twist on sweet treats
Central CA Food Bank partnering with CVS to reduce food insecurity
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans help catch driver in deadly east central Fresno crash
CA will lift mask mandate as omicron cases fall
What World Ag Expo returning means for economic impact
Frontier Airlines ending services at Fresno airport
1 arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
Assemblymember Jim Patterson calls for state audit of CSU system
Motorcyclist dies following crash in central Fresno
Show More
New black-owned venue The Rose opening in Downtown Fresno
61-year-old missing Clovis man found dead, police say
New project launching to document COVID-19 impact on Merced County
Police ID 2 killed in southwest Fresno shooting
Driver killed after crashing into tree in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News