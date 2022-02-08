Fresno woman using wreath business to help Marjaree Mason Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For wreath designer Terra Lamborn, attention to detail is what brings her creations to life.
"It's just graceful ad is that statement piece," she said. "I have purple roses and delphinium sprays on either side and it kinda gives that airy flowy feeling."
The teacher-turned-designer transformed her love of decorating into a way to make people feel special about their spaces year-round.
"The outcome has been really successful," she said. "People are loving the product I'm putting out there. It's just been fun because entertaining, creating and making people feel happy is the reason I'm doing what I'm doing."
Lamborn is using that success to benefit the Marjaree Mason Center.
"I wanted to honor her and I thought of the Marjaree," she said. "It's purple in honor of symbolizing domestic violence. It's a symbol of honor, courage and dedication to ending domestic violence."
You can order a wreath by DMing the Wreaths by Terra Instagram or Facebook pages.
"The family has been really engaged with the Marjaree Mason Center for a really long time and this was an extension of Terras business herself," Says Marjaree Mason Center Executive Director Nicole Linder.
Each wreath is $165 and 50% of proceeds go directly to the nonprofit.
Linder says for every wreath sold, it will provide one night of emergency shelter for a client.
"This is an easy way to make your house beautiful and provide that critical service that most people can't do on their own," Linder said.
Linder says Fresno County and the city of Fresno have the highest per capita calls to law enforcement for domestic violence in the state of California.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
