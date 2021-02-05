Lodging sites reopen inside Yosemite National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lodging in Yosemite National Park will reopen on Friday, but with a few changes.
The lodging sites will be at 20% capacity, and Degnan's Kitchen is only open for takeout meals.
Day-use passes will be required starting Monday, February 8.
Currently, Highway 140 through Mariposa is the only entrance to the park that's open. The gates on Highway 41 and Highway 120 remain closed after high winds and heavy snow raged through the area.
Visitors are asked to check road conditions to the park by calling 1-800-427-ROAD.
