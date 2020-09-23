yosemite national park

Yosemite National Park to reopen Friday after closing due to poor air quality

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The National Park Service has announced that Yosemite National Park will reopen on Friday, September 25, after closing due to poor air quality due to the Creek Fire.

The park initially closed on Thursday, September 17, due to significant smoke impacts and hazardous air quality.

Back on September 6, Courtney Dunagan shot video of the eerie scene in the park in showing the park shrouded in a layer of orange haze.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks also closed because the SQF Complex Fire was approaching the park. National Forests in the area also closed due to high fire risk.
