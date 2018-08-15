WILDFIRE

Yosemite reopens to tourists, but Oakhurst still impacted

EMBED </>More Videos

The Highway 41 route into the Yosemite Valley remains closed indefinitely for firefighting activity along Wawona Road.

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Yosemite Valley has reopened to tourists, and the Ferguson Fire, which has burned nearly 98,000 acres, is 87 percent contained.

Still, the fire is impacting the Oakhurst community as the Highway 41 route into the Yosemite Valley remains closed indefinitely for firefighting activity along Wawona Road.

Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce employees says the area is seeing a more than $10 million loss, and with the south gate to Yosemite closed, that number will just keep going up.

That's impacting businesses in the area like Idle Hour Winery.

Anna Marie Dos Remedios says she has seen few guests walked through the doors since the fire first closed parts of the park three weeks ago.

"We normally save money during the summer to save for winter. We are not sure what we are going to do right now."

Melanie Barker with the Oakhurst Chamber of Commerce says businesses are trying to promote the mountain area to visitors, while also thinking ahead.

"What we're really looking forward for for our businesses is that shoulder season. That's septemeber to november..and how we can bring tourists back for that time."

The Ferguson Fire is inching closer to full containment, but fire officials say some smoke could stay in the area.

Yosemite Unified School District officials say classes start on Thursday, and the air quality is something the they're watching closely.

Interim superintendent Mike Berg said, "It has been pretty smoky up here. You can see it and smell it. On those days, we have protocals in place depending on the air quality index, we will keep kids inside."

It is still not clear when Highway 41 into Yosemite Valley will reopen.

For now, businesses say they're just hoping locals decide to stop by the area.

"I am just thankful harvest is approaching, and the park is open, and hopefully we will see and influx of people coming back," said Anna Marie Dos Remedios.

Fire officials have not yet given the cause of the fire.

Bass lake and the Mariposa Grove of Sequioas is accessible through Highway 41.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireyosemiteyosemite national parktourismmadera wine trailforest fireOakhurst
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Castaic brush fire chars 3,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Gov. Jerry Brown signs measure allowing utilities to bill customers to pay for wildfire legal costs
Reedley cross fit gym hosts fundraiser for firefighter who died while battling Ferguson wildfire
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
More wildfire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News