Young man shot and killed in San Joaquin

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A young man has died after being shot in San Joaquin Tuesday night.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near 6th and Nevada Streets when they found the young man with gunshot wounds.

When deputies arrived they say about 100 people were standing near the crime scene, making it difficult for emergency crews to get to the victim.

The age of the victim has not been confirmed at this time.

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone else was involved.

No arrests have been made.
