1 man injured after fistfight leads to gunfire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big fight led to gunfire and one man hit in east central Fresno on Friday night.

Fresno Police say it started as a lot of people involved in a fistfight on Chestnut, just north of McKinley right before midnight.

Officers say someone fired off several shots and one of them hit a man.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital and they say he'll survive.

Police are relying on some witnesses to help track down the shooter and anyone else involved.
