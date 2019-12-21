1 man injured after fistfight leads to gunfire in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A big fight led to gunfire and one man hit in east central Fresno on Friday night.
Fresno Police say it started as a lot of people involved in a fistfight on Chestnut, just north of McKinley right before midnight.
Officers say someone fired off several shots and one of them hit a man.
Paramedics rushed him to the hospital and they say he'll survive.
Police are relying on some witnesses to help track down the shooter and anyone else involved.
