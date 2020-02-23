1 man shot at Visalia convenience store early Sunday morning

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police responded to a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Walnut and Court Streets.When officers arrived at the scene around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.Emergency teams rushed him to the hospital for treatment.This investigation is ongoing and police crews spent the early morning hours combing the scene for evidence.Anyone with information is asked to come forward to Visalia PD.