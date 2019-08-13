1 teen, 1 man injured in double shooting in Merced, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are investigating after two people were shot Monday night.
It happened in the area of Merino Park and Pacific Drive around 9 p.m.
Officers say they arrived to find both victims, two males ages 17 and 20, with gunshots wounds.
One of the victims has life-threatening injuries, officials confirmed, but they did not say which victim.
At this time, police do not have a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
