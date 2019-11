FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kern County authorities seized an estimated 10 million marijuana plants from fields under the guise of hemp production sites in Arvin.Officials were tipped off about several fields growing cannabis. During a multi-agency investigation, the plants were discovered across more than 450 acres of land, all of which had THC levels over the legal limit set by the Food and Agricultural Code and Health and Safety Code of 0.3%.Deputies say the plants may be worth more than $1 billion on the black market.