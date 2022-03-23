Fresno Art Museum hosts Warhol exhibit through June

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Art Museum is inviting the community to check out a series of brand new exhibits.The museum is hosting "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop, Works from the Bank of America Collection."The exhibition features 94 works of art, spanning forty years of photographic silkscreen printmaking done by Warhol.Some of his most iconic works use images of Marilyn Monroe and the Campbell's Soup Cans.They will be on display until June 26.